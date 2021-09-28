LifeWays Community Mental Health to have grand reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — LifeWays Community Mental Health is hosting an event for their grand reopening on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The reopening event will be at the LifeWays Community Mental Health in Lansing. It will feature a ribbon cutting in celebration of the completed renovations.

LifeWays Community Mental Health provides behavioral health services to those who have Medicaid, Healthy Michigan, uninsured or underinsured and have a severe mental illness, intellectual or developmental disability or a substance use disorder.

LifeWays also helps community members better understand, identify, and cope with mental illness through education and wellness programs.

For more information, you can contact Chelsea Oliver at (989) 598-0929 or chelsea.oliver@lifewayscmh.org