LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new grass roots organization is serving a three-course meal Wednesday night to raise money for those in Lansing without a home.

The Lift Lansing Project was founded by Michael Novak to help people get off the streets and back on their feet.

Novak said he witnessed many people in need of housing, which drove him to start the Lift Lansing Project.

Novak said that the fundraiser is Wednesday night at Jackpots Bingo Hall from 5-9 p.m. and it will introduce the organization to the community.

He hopes that the community shows up for them, so they are not left with a bunch of leftovers.

“We’re hoping to pick up and become a regular fundraiser and stable so people learn about our organization and we can do more outreaches from there,” Novak said.

Novak said the money made from this event will go to different homeless outreach projects and also fund the program’s first transitional housing project.

He said longer-term goals for the donations will go toward finding permanent housing solutions.

“We could fund a home and then get people in need living there so that they can have an address and get a residency and get jobs, and then transition into their own type of housing or apartment from there. So, they’re not trying to live off the streets or in a hotel where it’s very difficult to function and have a job on your own,” Novak said.

Suggested donation starts at $10 per adult and $5 per child. No pre-registration required to attend.