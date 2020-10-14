LiftUpLocal Campaign Seeks to Uplift Struggling Lansing Small



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Many of Michigan’s small businesses are struggling in this current COVID-19 Pandemic. Because of the uncertainty, Michigan Premier Events and Downtown Lansing Inc. (DLI) have partnered over several months to support Lansing small businesses with the Lift Up Local (#LiftUpLocal) campaign and ambassador program.

First launched by Michigan Premier Events in 2019 to support and showcase local businesses, the ambassador program has grown to include a collaboration with Downtown Lansing Inc. and has evolved into #Lift Up Local a comprehensive public awareness campaign driven to help Lansing small businesses regain footing and thrive amid the ongoing public health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together to support small businesses and inspire hope within our community. Supporting Lansing businesses and telling your family and friends to do the same, is a great way to both personally invest and keep dollars in our community and show some love to the businesses, artists and organizations who call Lansing home,” said Cathleen Edgerly, executive director of DLI.

Lift Up Local carefully concentrates marketing efforts to generate traffic and boost sales to help drive profits for small businesses in Lansing. The campaign officially kicked off Aug. 17 2020, with a weeklong effort involving a selected team of 24 campaign ambassadors sponsored by Michigan Premier Events. Throughout the week, ambassadors supported and highlighted small businesses in downtown Lansing, REO Town and Old Town by visiting business and sharing their personal experiences.

“This is a collaborative way for the community to support our small businesses during these unprecedented times. Safe strategic community collaboration is a catalyst to strengthening our entire community including the many small businesses in Lansing, which are truly the backbone of the economy,” said Ashlee Willis, CEO of Michigan Premier Events, www.michiganpremierevents.com who is also a Lansing region Certified Tour Ambassador (CTA).

Through the end of October, Michigan Premier Events is sponsoring gift cards for each ambassador to use for purchases made in downtown Lansing, Old Town and REO Town during three weeklong #Lift Up Local events hosted by DLI that showcase and encourage the community to support local businesses

You are encouraged to use the dedicated hashtags on social media that our ambassadors are using including, #ShopLansing, #GrubLansing to show your support.