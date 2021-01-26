Lions QB Stafford’s mansion up for sale

Photos of Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s home in Bloomfield Hills, which is for sale. (Courtesy Max Broock Realtors)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Matthew Stafford’s Bloomfield Hills home can be yours — for a cool $6.5 million.

The home on Upper Long Lake in Bloomfield Township, northwest of Detroit, is for sale.

According to the listing from Max Broock Realtors, the 7,720-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, five fireplaces and a three-car garage.

Then there’s the really fancy stuff: a glass elevator, an indoor half-basketball court with Detroit Pistons flooring from the Silverdome and what was described by the realtor as the ‘largest infinity pool in Michigan.’

If you’re just looking to browse, you can see photos of the home on the realtor’s website.

There has been talk of the Detroit Lions trading Stafford, their quarterback since he was drafted at No. 1 overall in 2009, though there has been no specific deal announced.