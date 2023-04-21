DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Up and coming Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is part of a group of players suspended for violating the league’s gambling policies.

According to a release by the Lions on Friday, Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill were both suspended for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility.

In addition, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore have both been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for violating the league’s gambling policy, including betting on NFL games.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Williams and Berryhill will still be allowed to participate in off-season workout and pre-season games and activities.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after the NFL discovered that he had violated the league’s gambling policy while he was on the Falcons.

Williams missed most of the 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

He played six games last year and had just one catch, a 40-yard touchdown. He also made a big play against the Packers in the final game of the season, but it was called back because of a penalty.