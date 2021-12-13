LIVE: Lansing officials holding press conference on gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Officials with the City of Lansing are hosting a press conference at 10:00 a.m. today as the city wraps up a historically violent year.

In the year 2021, Lansing has seen 23 homicides, which is the highest total we’ve ever tracked at 6 News.

Last year 21 people were killed in the city, a number that nearly doubled from 2019 and more than half of those victims saw their lives end because of a bullet.

Numerous officials from the Lansing area are expected to be in attendance at the press conference.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee will be joined by State Rep. Sarah Anthony, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, faith and community leaders and more.

Lansing’s 23rd homicide of the year came recently, when 17-year-old Arianna Christina Delacruz was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 10.

An 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 10-week-old baby were also injured during the incident.

Also on Friday, Lansing Police found a 12-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound around 5:12 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital and luckily survived.

But LPD say they were able to determine that two people came up to the boy in a car and shot him.

The car is described by police as a metallic blue sedan, possibly a 2010-12 Ford Fusion. The photo provided by police is the actual suspects car, not an example.

You can watch the press conference at the top of this page.