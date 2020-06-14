UPDATE: Man in hospital after crash East Grand River Avenue which brought down live power lines

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A virtual ceremony honored a group of future cadets and midshipmen who have been appointed to U.S. military service academies.

Five of those who were celebrated by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin yesterday were from Livingston County.

Jacob Moscato and Samuel Brennan were both appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Ann Rushing and Mitchell Grosso got into West Point, and Katelyn Villa is heading to the U.S. Naval Academy. All five will be attending their respective U.S. service academies this fall.

"You are about to receive an outstanding education and invaluable training, preparing you for almost anything you might want to do in life," remarked Slotkin. "You are also receiving great responsibility: from the moment you become a cadet or a midshipman, everything you say and do will reflect on your academy, your service and the institution of the military."

Each Congressional office can nominate up to 10 candidates at the U.S. Service Academies each year.

Slotkin also reminded the group about Michigan's rich history in the military: Before Michigan was even a state U.S. troops were massacred after a battle with the British in 1813 at the River Raisin battlefield, near Monroe. For the rest of the War of 1812, American troops shouted “Remember the Raisin!” as they went into battle.

During the Civil War, President Lincoln said “Thank God for Michigan!” as Michigan volunteers marched into Washington at the beginning of the war. It’s the Michigan troops of the Iron Brigade holding the line on McPherson Ridge during the Battle of Gettysburg, and the Michigan Wolverine cavalry holding off Jeb Stuart to preserve victory on the last day of the battle.

The 33rd Michigan Infantry fought in the trenches of France to win World War I and it’s the factories of the Arsenal of Democracy defending the world from tyranny in World War II. Bombers and fighters were on alert at Michigan air bases during the Cold War which protected our nation from attack.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what each of you does to seize this opportunity, to make us all proud, and to add to the incredible legacy of our military and of our state’s contribution," continues Slotkin in remarks prepared for delivery during the virtual ceremony.