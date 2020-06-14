UPDATE: Man in hospital after crash East Grand River Avenue which brought down live power lines

WILLIAMSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): DTE Energy is currently working to fix the poles, but live wires are still on the ground.
Meridian police say they expect people’s power in the area to go out if it hasn’t already.
Police confirmed that the incident was a one-vehicle crash, where the car’s engine flew out of the vehicle, originally prompting reports that a motorcycle was involved.
UPDATE (3:57 p.m.): Roughly 18 DTE Energy customers are without power to homes near the time of the crash.
The power is expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m., according to information from the DTE Energy Outage Map.
The power has been out in that area since 2:52 p.m.
UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): A man is in the hospital after losing control on Zimmer Road.
ORIGINAL POST (3:38 p.m.): Multiple crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
The incident brought down live power lines and Capital Area Ingham County Alerts is encouraging drivers to avoid the area of East Grand River Avenue at Zimmer Road.
East Lansing Police Department, Meridian Police, and Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority Fire are on the scene.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.