(12:38 a.m.) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the other members of her party by giving a speech on stage in Detroit early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opened things up by thanking the crowd as they chanted ‘four more years.’

Gilchrist said they are going to let the process play out and have every Michiganders vote heard.

When Whitmer hopped on stage she shared a similar tone as Gilchrist, saying that they are going to let the numbers play out but are feeling ‘damn good about where they’re headed.’

(12:08 a.m.) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel went on stage in Detroit and celebrated but stopped short of declaring victory.

The speech came moments after Benson went on stage and declared victory in the race for secretary of state.

The general tone in Detroit has been very postive.

(10:54 p.m.) — With over 29% of the vote counted, Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds an eight point lead over opponent Tudor Dixon.

The Associated Press is reporting 1.3 million votes have been counted, and Whitmer leads 53-45 over Dixon.

Meanwhile, in the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, Tom Barrett leads 55-43 over Elissa Slotkin.

(10:16 p.m.) — U.S. Representative Tim Walberg says he’s feeling good about the national outlook for Republicans and even better for his own race.

Walberg called his race ‘a primary race’ and said it’s nice to not have to sit on pins and needles with his new more conservative district.

With roughly 7% of the vote in, Walberg is up 16,316 to 7,808.