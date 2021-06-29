WATCH: Whitmer makes remarks at MSU tech HQ groundbreaking

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke today at the groundbreaking of the new TechSmith headquarters, a two story, 62,500 square foot office building that will serve as a place of local brand awareness, local partnerships, internship programs and talent expansion and enhancement.

The new building comes from a partnership between Michigan State University and the Michigan State University Foundation, and will find it’s home at MSU’s Spartan Village.

Other speakers who made remarks include TechSmith CEO Wendy Hamilton, East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens, MSU President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley and Executive Director of the Michigan State University Foundation, David Washburn, among others.