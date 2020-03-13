RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer closing all K-12 school buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are confirming the twelve cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

One adult female from Ingham County with a history of travel on a cruise is among the confirmed cases, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Two cases were confirmed earlier this week in Oakland and Wayne counties, according to Whitmer.

The new cases were added to the official count on the state website.

Earlier this week Michigan became the 38th state to report the virus.

The MDHHS put out an FAQ on COVID-19.