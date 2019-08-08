Livestreaming Now: Lansing mayor hosts community talk on curbing gun violence

From mass shootings to the protests and vigils that follow, it seems like people everywhere are concerned about gun violence and it’s devastating effects.

Tonight, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has called people to gather at Lansing City Hall to have some open dialogue about gun control.

Mayor Schor just recently announced that he has joined forces with more than 200 other mayors from across the country to call for the U.S. Senate to take action and pass bills to reduce gun violence.

He says some legislation aimed at curbing gun violence has already passed through the House.

Mayor Schor says it’s time for Washington to step up and do something now.

Tonight’s discussion at City Hall will continue until 7:30 p.m.