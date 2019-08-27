Lansing Police debut new smart phone app

The Lansing Police Department today is announcing the launch of their new smart phone application.

The app is a free download for the Greater Lansing community that will allow increased transparency and community engagement by providing unprecedented access to Lansing Police Department services/data.

Two of the many app features include; “real-time” tips. Citizens can submit a tip and will get a response back and be able to have a two way conversation with the department. Also, an “alert” notification.

The app will also allow the Lansing Police to notify the community with an alert notification on areas such as: emergency, crime, missing person, most wanted, weather, and traffic.

The app is available for both Android and iPhone.

