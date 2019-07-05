UPDATE: Lansing Police say human bones are missing mother and son

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski has released new information on the investigation into the human bones found Monday.

Chief Yankowski said the bones, found July 1 in the 800 block of Loa Street, are two individuals.

They have been identified as Danielle Steiner, 34, of Lansing and Aubrey Hall, 5, also of Lansing. Steiner was the mother of the boy.

Family members had called Lansing Police and reported the two had been been missing in August 2018.

Lansing Police detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.