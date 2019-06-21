MSU Board of Trustees: New Nassar investigation to launch

UPDATE (9:25 a.m.) – The MSU Board of Trustee meeting has concluded and now the trustees are setting up for a news conference. We will continue our livestream from the meeting room.

UPDATE: The MSU Board of Trustees approve a new independent, public investigation into the Larry Nassar case. According to our 6 News reporter a the meeting, there was very little discussion.

ORIGINAL REPORT: The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is meeting for a regularly scheduled session. The board is expected to approve some program budgets and discuss approving revision to some university policies.

