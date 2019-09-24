MSU coach Mark Dantonio looks ahead to Indiana and homecoming

Fresh off an impressive 31-10 road win over Northwestern last Saturday, Michigan State University head coach Mark Dantonio held his weekly news conference this morning.

He’s looking ahead to Saturday’s homecoming game against Indiana. The Spartans are a 15.5 point favorite over the Hoosiers.

Dantonio said his team is playing with consistency and performance. He said those qualities will serve the team well as they continue their Big 10 season.

When asked about getting his 110 win and becoming the winningest Spartan head coach, Dantonio said the moment was satisfying but was going to happen sooner or later.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.