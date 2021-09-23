Livingston Co. Board of Commissioners declines COVID-19 support funds

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MIch. (WLNS) — A report from WHMI states that the Livingston County Board of Commissioners has rejected a resolution to accept $1.5 million in COVID-19 support funding.

The Finance Committee struck down the resolution with a 6-3 vote, following three and a half hours of public comment.

Those supporting the resolution were Committee Chair Mitchell Zajac, Commissioners Carol Griffith and Carol Sue Reader.

Those not in favor were Martin Smith, Brenda Plank, Wes Nakagiri, Jay Gross, Jay Drick and Doug Helzerman.

The resolution would have allowed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to test, trace, and immunize against the pandemic in 2022, among other things.

Commissioner Martin Smith’s reasoning was due in part to MDHHS running approximately $2 million above 2019 expenses.

According to WHMI, Smith stated he felt it was imperative they fund the department on an ongoing basis and be prepared for the unknown. Smith said his contention, rightly or wrongly, is “that we don’t know if this is going to get worse or not or go away” – adding he’s not known as an optimist and thinks they need to continue the level of funding provided in the past.

Additionally, the resolution stated that the Health Department would work to develop a quarantine opt-out program for interested local school districts.

Zajac, who largely wrote the resolution, stated his support of parental control, stating that the board had both a good discussion and debate on the issue.