Livingston Co. deputy rescues resident from burning building

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The actions of a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy saved the life of a Howell resident.

It all started on the morning of Jan. 29, when calls came into Livingston County Central Dispatch about a Highland Rd. building that caught fire.

Courtesy: The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Deputy Ray Marino arrived at the building, immediately diving into action and evacuating building residents.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the smoke was spreading quickly.

After hearing that a resident was still in the building on the east side, Marino rushed back into the building, despite heavy smoke coming out of the door on the east side.

Marino quickly went inside and reappeared shortly, helping the resident get away from the fire.

The resident was treated by paramedics and transported to the University of Michigan hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“There is no question that Deputy Marino’s selfless actions saved the life of one of our residents. The instinct to place his own life in jeopardy for the sake of a stranger highlights his dedication to the protection of our community,” said a Facebook post from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.