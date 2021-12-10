Livingston Co. woman wins $1 million playing lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One anonymous woman is celebrating big time after winning $1 million in Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The 57-year-old bought the lucky ticket at the USA 2 Go gas stations, at 1900 North Latson Road in Howell.

“I play $10 and $20 games pretty regularly,” said the player. “When I scratched this ticket off, I had to put it down and look it back over several times before I really believe what I was seeing.”

Rather than taking annual payments totaling to $1 million, the winner chose to take a lump sum of $634,000.

The woman plans to invest her winnings.