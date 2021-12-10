Livingston Co. woman wins $1 million playing lottery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One anonymous woman is celebrating big time after winning $1 million in Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The 57-year-old bought the lucky ticket at the USA 2 Go gas stations, at 1900 North Latson Road in Howell.

“I play $10 and $20 games pretty regularly,” said the player. “When I scratched this ticket off, I had to put it down and look it back over several times before I really believe what I was seeing.”

Rather than taking annual payments totaling to $1 million, the winner chose to take a lump sum of $634,000.

The woman plans to invest her winnings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar