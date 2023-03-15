DEERFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) – A family of nine from Livingston County was sent to the hospital after a fire at their home Monday morning.

The Rowe family lost their 117-year-old farmhouse to a fire in Deerfield Township, The Livingston Post reports.

The family reportedly woke at 3 a.m. on Monday to their house on fire. Lindsay, the mother, and AJ, the father, quickly found all of their children before jumping out of the second-floor windows to safety.

According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, four of the seven children were in the ICU.

Children in the Rowe family attend Hartland Consolidated Schools. The district’s superintendent released a statement on Wednesday asking the community to help the Rowe family rebuild.

“Hartland always supports our own,” Hartland Superintendent Chuck Hughes said.

All of the children were admitted to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

A Gofundme has been set up to support the family, which Hughes asked the community to support.