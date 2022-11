Images captured of people entering parked cars in a Livingston Co. subdivision.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating incidents of larceny and destruction of property happening in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road.

One of the vehicles allegedly involved in an incident of larceny and destruction of property in Livingston County.

One of the vehicles allegedly involved in an incident of larceny and destruction of property in Livingston County.

Images shared by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office show several people entering parked vehicles, allegedly taking items, and later driving off.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anybody who can identify the people involved in the incident contact the station at (517) 540-4335.