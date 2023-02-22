LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office hosted a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the solving of the murder of Christina Lynn Castiglione, a cold case dating back to 1983.

Charles David Shaw was named by the sheriff’s office as Castiglione’s killer “beyond a reasonable doubt” due to DNA test results. Shaw and Castiglione had no personal connection, according to officials.

While Shaw died in November 1983, six months after Castiglione’s murder, of accidental sexual asphyxiation, law enforcement officials with Livingston County stated at the conference they are glad the case finally has closure.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received help from Season of Justice, a group that provides financial resources to law enforcement for DNA testing.

The DNA testing was done at Othram, a DNA and genealogy testing lab in Texas. Othram was able to provide a suspect after extensively testing DNA that was collected at the crime scene back in March 1983.