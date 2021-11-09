Livingston Undersheriff resigns after drunk driving arrest

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Undersheriff with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested for drunk driving.

WHMI reports that Jeff Warder left his position Saturday, after being arrested by the Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. Warder was suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Sheriff Mike Murphy stated that Warder was pulled over by a trooper on Oct. 26. The former Undersheriff was held at the Shiawassee County Jail until his bond was posted the following day.

Warder was put on administrative leave on Nov. 1, formally presenting Warder with his resignation on Nov. 6.

“It’s unfortunate. Jeff did a lot of good for our office, but I guess it’s important to note that this was handled just like any other internal investigation,” Murphy said. “We’ve got a procedure, a protocol, that we follow and that’s exactly what was done in this particular case.”

Warder had been Undersheriff since 2016, previously working as deputy chief of Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.