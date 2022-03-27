LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning around 4:00 a.m. a structure fire erupted at Liz’s Alteration’s & Gifts. The Lansing Fire Department responded to the situation on East Michigan Avenue.

Our 6 News Crew was at the scene this morning and said the fire burned for a few hours.

Roof impacted by fire

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building and reached the second story of the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and as of right now we are unaware if there were any injuries reported.