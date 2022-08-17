LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One year ago this week, the Taliban took over Kabul after the United States pulled troops out of Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, a local refugee who escaped the rule of the terrorist regime and started a new life here in the Lansing area is sharing a glimpse of how they’re adjusting.

For Durkhshan Sediqy, it’s been almost 7 or 8 months since she arrived to Lansing, and it was a little nerve-wracking. She worried about the lack of relationships here like she has back in Afghanistan.

“For sure if you wanted to start your new life in a new country or new place, it’s a little hard during the first months,” Sediqy said. “I don’t have any friends, relative, or family members…anything in Lansing.”

Through the program, Sediqy is able to live a life without any fear.

“But when I come here, I was really surprised because everything was planned for me, everything was set up for me,” she said. “Right now, I am so much satisfied because I have my own apartment, I have my own job, especially two jobs, I make a lot of friends for self, I have a lot of nice colleagues in here, I am so happy.”

St. Vincent Catholic Charities Director of Refugee Programs Judi Harris said things are looking up for those they helped.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a whole year,” Harris said. “Everybody’s working now, everybody’s got their own permanent housing, people are doing really well, kids are in school.”

Although she hasn’t forgotten about her home country, she’s glad to be here.

“Just sometimes, I am missing my country because my family is there. Every day I follow up the news, follow up everything that’s happening in Afghanistan,” Sediqy said. “But right now, because everything is fine or everything is good for me, I am not missing too much of my country.”

St. Vincent Catholic Charities hoped to coordinate the resettling of 300 refugees in the area and they almost reached the goal by helping 293 Afghans through their program.