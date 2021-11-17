Local art organizations receive close to $73K in tourism grants

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Arts Council of Greater Lansing and Ingham County announced 11 Capital-area arts and cultural organizations received grants totaling to $72,123.07 to aid the arts and tourism.
The funds are part of the 2021 Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts and Tourism grants.
“We are so grateful for this grant program and the way it supports our area arts and culture organizations and our region’s tourism,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “We are so happy to be able to administer these grants and are excited for all of our grantees.”
The 2021 Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts and Tourism grantees are:
- All-of-Us Express Children’s Theatre
- Broad Art Museum
- East Lansing Art Festival
- Impression 5 Science Center
- Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center
- Lansing 5:01
- Lansing Symphony Orchestra
- Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art
- Michigan State University Science Festival
- Wharton Center for Performing Arts
- Williamston Theatre
The Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts & Tourism support the creation of marketing materials to attract visitors from outside of Ingham County.
These awards come from 5 percent of Ingham County hotel and motel revenues, per Ingham County Board of Commissioners resolution.
Funding was also provided this year through Ingham County American Rescue Plan funds.