Local art organizations receive close to $73K in tourism grants

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Arts Council of Greater Lansing and Ingham County announced 11 Capital-area arts and cultural organizations received grants totaling to $72,123.07 to aid the arts and tourism.

The funds are part of the 2021 Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts and Tourism grants.

“We are so grateful for this grant program and the way it supports our area arts and culture organizations and our region’s tourism,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “We are so happy to be able to administer these grants and are excited for all of our grantees.”

The 2021 Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts and Tourism grantees are:

All-of-Us Express Children’s Theatre

Broad Art Museum

East Lansing Art Festival

Impression 5 Science Center

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center

Lansing 5:01

Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art

Michigan State University Science Festival

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Williamston Theatre

The Ingham County Hotel/Motel Funds for Arts & Tourism support the creation of marketing materials to attract visitors from outside of Ingham County.

These awards come from 5 percent of Ingham County hotel and motel revenues, per Ingham County Board of Commissioners resolution.

Funding was also provided this year through Ingham County American Rescue Plan funds.