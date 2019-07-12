Local cancer center gets gifts of handmade blankets

Patients at Sparrrow’s Herbert Herman Cancer Center will soon find comfort in some donated blankets.

The Lansing Jaycees donated the handmade blankets created by their members.

The Jaycees is an organization that focuses on building leadership skills through community service.

The Herbert Herman Cancer Center was one area that the Jaycees felt compelled to help.

“First of all, everyone in our organization has been touched by cancer, someone has been a part of it. And we wanted to be able to do something that was easy for us to make and something that would make a difference to those patients. And blankets is something special because each one has a different fabric,” said a Jaycee spokesperson.

The blanket donation one of the Jaycees many projects that empowers young people to create positive change in the greater lansing community..