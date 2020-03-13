Local church suspends services until April 5

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges that are reaching into all segments of society.
It’s a real challenge for churches, especially during the Easter Season, one of the holiest times of year on the Christian calendar.
In Lansing, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is suspending church services until Palm Sunday, April 5.
In a letter to parishioners, Reverend Karen Lewis explains that the Diocese of Michigan and the bishops of the Diocese of Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan have requested the churches refrain from services until April 5.
Rev. Lewis explains that the church plans to suspend non-essential pastoral care visits to homes and hospitals.
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra was set to play a sacred music concert on April 4th at the church. That has been postponed.