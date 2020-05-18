Local divorce attorneys are expecting an increase in filings after quarantine

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Local attorneys are predicting an increase in divorce filings because of the quarantine.

The COVID-19 crisis is forcing many couples to deal with financial issues, anxiety and grief, parenting conflicts and confinement.

Dr. Sara Dupuis is a licensed marriage therapist, and says her request for couples counseling has spiked.

“This is a chaotic topsy-turvy time and emotions are pretty high and sometimes when couples are having big emotions at the same time, it’s hard to really meet the need of each member.”

Brandy Thompson has been a divorce attorney for 17 yrs and says her firm, and others in Michigan are bracing for a surge in divorce filings.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in request for information,” says Thompson.

Both Thompson and Dupuis agree, it’s not necessarily new issues causing the problems, instead the quarantine is bringing existing conflicts to the surface.

“Whereas if they were going to work on a daily basis any maybe only being around their spouse for a few hours a day…those issues that they’re having weren’t something they were facing on a daily or even hourly basis,” says Thompson.

Ultimately, Dupuis says its important to give space for your partners emotions.

“The rule is not to make any decisions during chaotic times.”