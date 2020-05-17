Local first responders rescue two people after canoe capsizes in Grand River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Delta Township Firefighters – IAFF Local 2846 Facebook Page

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Two people are safe after first responders rescued them from the swift waters of the Grand River yesterday afternoon.

After their canoe capsized, Delta Township Firefighters, EMS, and the Eaton County Sheriffs Department worked together to rescue the stranded people as well as recover the canoe.

The two were stranded on a downed tree and after they were brought to shore for evaluation by EMS, they were released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar