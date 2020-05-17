DELTA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Two people are safe after first responders rescued them from the swift waters of the Grand River yesterday afternoon.
After their canoe capsized, Delta Township Firefighters, EMS, and the Eaton County Sheriffs Department worked together to rescue the stranded people as well as recover the canoe.
The two were stranded on a downed tree and after they were brought to shore for evaluation by EMS, they were released.
Local first responders rescue two people after canoe capsizes in Grand River
