Local health care leaders turn focus on opioid crisis, other challenges

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - As opioid deaths climb in Michigan community leaders are joining together to try and find a solution.

Data released this morning by the state shows that of the nearly 3,000 overdose deaths in Michigan last year more than 70 percent were opioid-related and that number has only grown through the years.

To combat this crisis officials from McClaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Health and Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine came together this morning to talk about solutions and what they can do moving forward.

They believe many of the problems that lead up to overdoses stem from people having too much medicine in their cabinets.

"We didn't give the practitioners the skills to know how do you do those prescriptions correctly so you give the right amount, you don't give excess,” said Norman Beauchamp, dean of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

Joe Ruth, executive vice-president and COO of Sparrow Health Systems, adds, "a big part of the problem is people have these drugs that they didn't need, but it's just sitting in their medicine cabinet and sometimes, be it family members or even thieves access that it becomes a part of the street."

Some of the other topics discussed at the forum include mental health, innovation and access to healthcare.

