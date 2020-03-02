Local hospitals brace for Coronavirus in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, disease slows down in China, it picks up speed in the United States.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Chris Farnum says at Mclaren Greater Lansing they have a plan ready if the Coronavirus travels to Lansing.

“We have a plan in place and we’re already looking for where we will put these individuals in this scenario were clearing that opportunity out, this is one of the floors where we are standing where we could have over flow patients and individuals who need extra beds,” says Farnum.

6 news reporter Asha Patel spoke to people and asked them what precautions they are taking. However, as health officials brace for the worst most people are not all that concerned.

Wanye Reed says, “well I haven’t personally felt that it is that critical for me, why I don’t know, I wash my hands regular, I’m cautious only thing I’m worried about is the common cold.”

Dr. Farnum says even though COVID-19 has not been found in Michigan, it is important to always be prepared.

“Be aware of the environment we are in, so far in Michigan we have had six people tested, and nobody has been positive so far, and that’s part of our disaster preparedness plan. Recognizing that the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, with Windsor having cases, it boarders our state,” says Farnum.