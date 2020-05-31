Local law enforcement agencies condemn police brutality and help keep protesters safe

Local News
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several law enforcement agencies worked together to keep the protest today peaceful and help thousands walk through the downtown area.

Before the rally even started, leaders from the Lansing Police Department and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department stood together to condemn police brutality and promise people in Lansing that they would do what they can to keep everyone safe.

