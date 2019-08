A local non-profit is getting a major helping hand today from the Home Depot Foundation.

The group has 20 volunteers working today at “Children and Horses United in Movement”, or CHUM.

That’s a therapeutic horse riding center in Dansville that works with children and adults, both with and without, disabilities.

Home Depot is helping demolish some old horse stalls, put up a new fence and get the grounds ready for a new horse barn.