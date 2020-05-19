Local officer retires after 33 years of service to the MSU community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On May 26th, Assistant Chief Penny Fischer will retire from the Michigan State University Police Department.



Fischer began her career with the department in 1987 where she climbed the ranks from patrol officer to operations sergeant, internal investigations lieutenant to emergency management captain.



She serves as second in command and supervises all police bureau functions as the Assistant Chief of the department.



Fischer is also active within the MSU community by serving as an adjunct faculty member within the School of Criminal Justice.



In 2017, Fischer lead the initiative to get MSU accredited in emergency management planning, becoming the fifth higher education institution in the country to receive the distinction.



“We are grateful for the dedication Assistant Chief Fischer has given to the police department and to the MSU community,” said MSU Police Chief Kelly Roudebush. “She was one of my field training officers when I first started my career here and it’s been a privilege to work with her throughout the years. With her leadership and expertise, the department has advanced in many aspects, especially in the field of emergency management.”



Fischer holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University, a Juris Doctorate from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Grand Valley State University.



Captain Doug Monette has been selected to serve as the new Assistant Chief. Monette has been with the department since 1996. Monette holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Western

Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science degree, Criminal Justice from Ferris State

University.