Local officers provide church security training

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas. The footage was broadcast online by the church according to a law enforcement official, who provided the image to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Local officers are providing an opportunity for church security training.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office will host an Advanced Church Security Training on March 14th, according to a Facebook Post.

The training requires attendees to have gone through the Basic Church Security Training which we offered last year and will be offering again this summer.

The sheriff’s office also provides a free security survey of facilities and procedures.

Feel free to contact the Sheriff’s office with any questions on the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar