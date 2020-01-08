Local officers provide church security training

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Local officers are providing an opportunity for church security training.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office will host an Advanced Church Security Training on March 14th, according to a Facebook Post.
The training requires attendees to have gone through the Basic Church Security Training which we offered last year and will be offering again this summer.
The sheriff’s office also provides a free security survey of facilities and procedures.
Feel free to contact the Sheriff’s office with any questions on the program.
