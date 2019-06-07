Local park upgrades in Downtown Jackson

A popular gathering place in Downtown Jackson has some unique new equipment just in time for summer.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department installed new recreation activities at Horace Blackman Park.

Horace Blackman Park now has its very own We-saw, which sports a unique and inclusive design. The gentle rocking motion encourages teamwork and invites families of all ages and abilities to participate in the fun.

The We-saw is wheelchair accessible and provides opportunities for collaborative play. It is located near the First Congregational Church.

The park also has large interactive chimes that invite people to make music. The chimes are located near sidewalks along W. Michigan Avenue and conveniently across from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra Hall.

“A wide variety of festivals and concerts take place in Horace Blackman Park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover “We’re excited to offer more activities in the park, especially something that will be fun for all ages.”

Across from Horace Blackman Park is Bucky Harris Park where the city is planning to install a community fire pit and swings later this summer.