Local police department ‘stands with George Floyd and those who demand change’

Flint, Mich. (WLNS) -- Amid the class-action lawsuit surrounding the Flint Water Crisis, the Sixth Circuit Court has announced its denial of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's motion to stay his deposition.

In April this year, ex-Gov. Rick Snyder asked for an end to the criminal investigation six years after Flint's water source was changed. The result of the change caused one of the state's largest public health crises in recent Michigan history.