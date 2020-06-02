Local police department ‘stands with George Floyd and those who demand change’

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Today, the Meridian Township Chief of Police issued a message calling the murder of George Floyd an inexcusable tragedy.
In the message addressed to Meridian and Williamstown Township Residents, Police Chief Ken Plaga goes on to say the entire police department stands with George Floyd and those who demand change.
“We train our officers in techniques that do not place citizens at risk. The Meridian Police Department has policies in place that forbid neck restraint as a method of control. This type of restraint is dangerous and excessive. It exposes citizens to undue risk and is archaic. The events in Minneapolis should have never occurred. We strive to ensure they will never happen here.”
If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853 – 4800.
