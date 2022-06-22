LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you tune in to Q106 FM on Thursday, you may hear some unexpected genres of music on the rock radio station.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Q106 FM will be “hi-jacking” High Caliber Karting and Entertainment, encouraging locals to make a food donation that will benefit the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The event occurs twice a year, known to listeners as the “All-Request Food Drive.”

At the fundraiser, donors can request any kind of music that they want.

According to Q106 FM Brand Manager Terry Stevens, they will be playing everything. Listeners can expect the station to be streaming all kinds of music around 10 a.m.

“Working with non-profits is baked into what we do,” said Stevens.

Typically, the station has to start telling people a month in advance about the event, so they aren’t too surprised when they hear opera on the rock radio station.

All listeners have to do is donate $50 using the following form, or they can make a cash or non-perishable food donation at High Caliber the day of.

“We will play anything,” continued Stevens.

The All-Request Food Drive happens in the winter as well, typically when the Greater Lansing Food Bank needs more resources.

One regular donor has made quite a name for himself among those who disc jockey at Q106 FM.

His name?

Caesar Smith.

Smith is a six-pound, Silverback gorilla that always has some wacky requests for the station.

6 News was able to speak with the generous gorilla about his song picks and donation plans for the upcoming food drive.

Smith said he plans to keep his requests local to the Great Lakes State, with some nods towards local Lansing bands.

As for donations, the local gorilla is estimating that he will be contributing between 1,300 and 1,500 pounds of food this year.

According to the station, cash or online donations of $50 or more jump to the top of the playlist.