LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday is National Coming Out Day, and LGBTQ+ people are celebrating and encouraging those who consider themselves a part of this community to “come out.’

The expression “coming out of the closet” has been a saying in the LGBTQ+ community for decades.

It’s something that many dread doing because they are afraid of being treated differently, but today, everyone is encouraged to live in their truth.

“It’s not a moment that you’re not gonna really be ready for because technically you’re scared,” said Louren Lyons.

The 23-year-old came out just two years ago at the height of the pandemic.

“It’s like I got clarity on everything that was impacting me,” said Lyons. “So it was like literally because I wasn’t living in my truth, because I wasn’t saying it, because I wasn’t being in my truth, it kept so much of me abanded, neglected, and not seen.”

National Coming Out Day was declared back in 1987 when 500,000 people marched in Washington D.C. for lesbian and gay rights.

Louren was scared to come out initially, but said it’s best to be who you are, especially to those you love.

“It was new to me to finally see who I am outside survival mode,” said Lyons. “So I also had to extend that on to those around me because they also have to adjust to it, to someone that they basically didn’t know.”

“You’re living for you and not others because,” said Lyon. “On the day of your death bed, you’re going to be the only one to tell your story.”