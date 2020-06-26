Local sheriff suspends a special unit as a reform measure

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A volunteer unit was indefinitely suspended today by Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.



The volunteer unit of 13 men, two women, and three horses mainly worked at parades and community events. The Sheriff thanked the Special Deputy Unit for donating 1000’s of hours to the community.



The unit wears uniforms and have firearms, but do not have the same amount of law enforcement training as typical deputies.



“In light of all that is going on with criminal justice reforms around the country, I feel it is in the best interest of the community, our profession, and the special deputies themselves to no longer be active,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth in a notification to the community.



The Sheriff goes on to say the unit will remain suspended until some direction from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards on training, licensing, or developing an academy for these volunteers.