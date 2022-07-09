LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One program’s effort to help youths gave families in Ella Sharp Park a fun put-put opportunity on Saturday.

“The goal is to give the youth a healthy save environment to play in,” said Thomas Burke, the Founder of Save Our Youth.

Thomas Burke and Marcie Johnson have been running the Save Our Youth program for eight years now.

Through the years, their goal remains the same- keeping kids off the streets and teaching them lifelong lessons like patience, respect and integrity.

The put-put outing, thanks to a generous donation by Ella Sharp Park is free for group members, and one pro golfer is using his love for the game as a tool to impact children’s lives.

“The road to success is discipline and if there is one sport that teaches discipline, it’s golf it teaches them etiquette teaches them fairness teaches them how to count and it teaches them lifelong skills,” said Larry Green, the President of the Southern Chapter of Pro Duffers.

Families and friends played all afternoon in the sun ending the day off with a picnic provided by organizers.

A family that attended told 6 News just how special this event was for them.

“Sticking together for me and being into the atmosphere of family life and enjoying the sunshine and enjoying our kids growing up and teaching them the fundamentals of sticking together as a family,” said the Patterson and Coffee families.

At the end of the day, organizers say what’s important is for the kids to walk away with memories like this one.