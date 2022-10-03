LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Capitol was flooded with purple Sunday, honoring people who have struggled with a life-altering disease.

People from all over mid-Michigan came together for the National 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Abel Travis walked to honor a close loved one.

“I have a personal connection with a family member that has Alzheimer’s, a grandfather of mine, so I wanted to make sure that I am out here to support just this essential need,” said Travis.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Many people at the walk say they came to support close friends and family members who have struggled with the incurable disease.

“This is a really important event for the Lansing community. Just because, there’s a lot of individuals within this community that suffer from Alzheimer’s,” continued Travis.

Many people at the walk say they came to support close friends and family members who have struggled with the incurable disease.

“This is a really important event for the Lansing community. Just because, there’s a lot of individuals within this community that suffer from Alzheimer’s,” said Travis.

Even though the day was filled with smiles and stories of loved ones who had the disease, the main priority was to raise awareness.