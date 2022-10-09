LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a dream come true for many book lovers today at the Michigan Antiquarian Book and Paper Show.

When walking into the conference room at the Lansing Causeway Bay Hotel, you could smell the books.

Thousands of publications, both new and old, along with posters and postcards filled the space.

“It’s a great way to spend a Sunday and find something that you’ll like to read,” said Vincent Chiaravalli, the owner of Vincent’s Books.

That’s exactly what book lovers far and wide come to do each spring and fall at the Michigan Antiquarian Book and Paper Show.

“It’s sort of become a thing to do in the spring and fall. Being in Lansing, instead of having to go to individual bookstores, they’re all in one place so you see a lot of things you’ve never seen before,” said Bill Castanier, the President of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing.

According to the Historical Society of Greater Lansing, the first show was in 1985.

People of all ages came out today to hunt for some treasures to take home.

“There’s a big book-collecting audience in Lansing,” continued Castanier. “The reason we’re here as a historical society, is we like to connect with those people.”

If you missed out on Sunday’s show… there’s always the spring.