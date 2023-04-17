LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lockdown was lifted at Sexton High School in Lansing on Monday after the school was placed into ‘secure with restricted access’ mode.

Sexton Principal Dan Boggan said the decision was made “following the report of several rumors,” which later turned out to be unsubstantiated.

Boggan did not clarify what the rumors were related to.

“It’s important to remember that rumors can often be inaccurate or incomplete, and we urge you to rely on official information from the school or district when it comes to matters that affect our community,” Boggan said.

All after-school activities will go on as scheduled, Boggan said.