Long days planned for those appointed to count election ballots

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Long days are planned for those appointed to count election ballots next week according to the Ingham County clerk.

“People are going to have to be patient,” when it comes to finding out this year’s election results said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

She said, “We will be making sure the vote is right.”

During previous elections, workers could be expected to work at least 16 hours.

Byrum said this year they could be working, “From at least 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning until maybe 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. This is the job that election administrators and precinct inspectors signed up for.”

Byrum said it takes significantly longer to count absentee ballots because they need to maintain the secrecy of the vote and the integrity of the elections. In 2016, Ingham County saw about 36,000 absentee ballots voted.

“Ingham County right now, we’re approaching 76,000 absentee ballots already voted,” Byrum said. “We’re looking at about 90,000 absentee ballots that will likely be voted in Ingham County alone.”

She said they are not allowed to leave until the ballots are counted and those ballots will start being counted when polls open election morning at 7:00.

Byrum said, “I know that Michigan’s over 1,600 election administrators stand ready to make sure that we have a safe and secure election on Tuesday.”

Byrum is now encouraging people to hand-deliver or drop off their absentee ballots in a dropbox and not.