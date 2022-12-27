GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime Grand Ledge High School athletic trainer Heather Kleiman passed away Monday night, Principal Steve Baker announced in an email.

Baker said Kleiman died at a hospital in Green Bay from complications related to blood clots.

The school said she was home for the holidays with her family in Escanaba and she became ill.

Kleiman was a Sparrow Sports Medicine Certified Athletic Trainer and was the longest-serving athletic trainer in mid-Michigan, according to Baker.

The principal also said her dedication to GLHS student-athletes and coaching staff was ‘unmatched.’

Athletic trainer Heather Kleiman passed away suddenly in Green Bay (Courtesy of Grand Ledge Public Schools)

“Any time death touches us, it is stressful. This sudden death may be disturbing to you or your athletes,” said Baker. “It is for this reason that we especially want you to know of our care and support.”

Baker listed the following resources for students, parents and staff.

Baker said that the athletic department will give athletes more information about training as it becomes available.