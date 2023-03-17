EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — With a national title and eight Final Four appearances in his back pocket, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is a Hall of Famer for a reason.

Izzo truly entered a league of his own by making 25 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s where Audrey Dahlgren began her conversation with Izzo from this week’s March to Glory special.

“It talks about consistency. That’s what we all want. When I look back, that’s what I’m most proud of. We didn’t dodge anybody; we played good schedules and we played in a tough conference,” Izzo said.

This time around, MSU earned a No. 7 seed and will face the No. 10 seed University of Southern California on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

Izzo told Dahlgren that he hopes to get strong performances from senior forward Malik Hall and junior guard A.J. Hoggard against the Trojans.

“Sometimes it’s my job to get it out of them on a consistent basis. Sometimes we don’t always see eye to eye on that. But man, I’ve got a lot of great people that I look back on [and say], ‘Didn’t see eye to eye with him;’ but look at how it turned out for them and for me,” Izzo said.

