Looking for a job? The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for 2020

LANSING — Interested in working for the U.S. Census Bureau?

The Bureau will host a job fair at Capital Area United way in Lansing Saturday Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a Facebook post by Lansing City Council member Carol Wood.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have a valid email address.

Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.

Pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.

Commit to completing training.

Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.

Most jobs require employees to:

Have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available.

Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).

If you are already employed, your current job cannot create any conflicts of interest with Census Bureau employment. Employment compatibility with the Census Bureau is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Also, you must not engage in any partisan political activity while on duty.

The Census Bureau is an equal opportunity employer. For more information, visit our Equal Employment Opportunity page.

If you are a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference. Documentation supporting your claim for preference must accompany your application. For more information, visit the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Veterans’ Preference page.

For more information, visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details.html