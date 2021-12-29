Looking to get tested for COVID? Here’s the shortest waits in the Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sparrow’s drive-up COVID-19 testing site saw cars wrapped around the building today.

This comes as COVID-19 case numbers hit new state records. However, the health department wants people to know that there are other options for getting tested. This includes in the Ingham County Health Department’s parking lot.

For most of the day the parking lot was completely empty. People 6 News spoke with were shocked it went so quickly.

“We were in and out in two minutes, three minutes just spit in a tube, and we are on our way,” said one tester.

The health department says they partnered with the company LynxDx to make this happen, and the test is simple.

“They hand you a kit and basically, this test is salvia based and there is no need for nasal swab, so it’s a saliva test, but it’s still PCR,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The company also has a testing location in Ann Arbor. Officials here say you get accurate results within one to two days. The health department says it’s a good option especially for kids who don’t feel comfortable with the nasal swab.

“A saliva test is a really good thing to know about and a really good alternative,” said Vail.

A little more than 10 minutes away at Spartan Stadium, parents looking to get their kids tested decided to walk-in after learning that the Frandor site was on about a two-hour wait.

“It was great everybody was super nice. We were in and out in and getting the test done within 15 minutes,” said a tester.

Leaders at MSU do say they are seeing more and more people come get tested. That’s not a surprise, but there are a few steps they’re asking people to take before showing up to help make things easier.

“Wait times are pretty short and there’s the opportunity to schedule online and in fact we ask that you go ahead and do that if you are looking to get tested,” said Associate Chief Medical Officer for MSU Healthcare Dr. Amit Sach.

Both MSU and the health department say testing should not cost anything, but they do ask that you bring an insurance card if you have one and a driver’s license.

For a full list of testing sites mentioned there are links below.

MSU Health Care | COVID-19 Testing | Health Care | Michigan State University

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing — LynxDx