Love a labradoodle? Breeder says it’s a ‘Frankenstein monster’

The labradoodle was never meant to be a designer dog or to kick off the world’s crossbreeding oodle-craze.

It was a working dog. A guide dog for the visually impaired with allergy problems.

“I opened a Pandora box and released a Frankenstein monster,” Wally Conron, 90, of Australia, told Australia Broadcasting Corp. in a podcast interview last week.

Conron bred the first labradoodles in 1989. The Labrador retriever-standard poodle crossbreed was an experiment to create a non-allergic guide dog for a blind woman in Hawaii whose husband was allergic to dogs.

Now, the proliferation of the breed – and it’s oodles of cousins – has created a slew of health problems for what Conran claims are irresponsibly bred dogs.

The first litter at Guide Dogs Victoria yielded three pups. One, named Sultan, went to the woman in Hawaii. No one wanted the other two.

Conron asked the company to get word out to news media about the “special breed called the labradoodle.” It was advertised as a non-allergic guide dog.

“It was a gimmick,” Conron said in the interview. “They were a cross breed, and nobody wanted them. But everyone wanted a labradoodle. Same dog, different name.”

The demand for labradoodles was fast and furious.

Guide Dogs Victoria attempted to patent the name labradoodle to prevent rampant breeding but was unsuccessful, ABC reports.

“I released the reason for these unethical, ruthless people to breed these dogs and sell them for big bucks,” Conron told ABC. “That’s my big regret.”

Most labradoodles today have some kind of visible defect, such as hip displasia, or are “crazy,” he claims. “Damn nice” ones are “few and far between.”

The Australian Labradoodle Association of America has four member breeders in Michigan: Wonderland Labradoodles in West Bloomfield, S and G Labradoodles in Chelsea, Monarch Labradoodles in Rochester, and Jubilee Australian Labradoodles in Onsted.

Now there’s also the goldendoodle, cockapoo, peekapoo, schnoodle, sheepadoodle, pomapoo, whoodle, newfypoo, boxerdoodle, saint berdoodle and oodles of others.

A few years ago, a fan called Conron to say he’d bred the first “roodle” – a rottweiler-poodle mix.

“This is what I have created. How stupid would you be to breed a cross breed with a rottweiler?” Conron told ABC.

He bred 31 labradoodles for Guide Dogs Victoria and most were used as guide dogs.

In 1990, Conron was hopeful for the breed’s future: “I’m hoping it will be the start of a new breed – a complete new breed. A dog that has the working ability of the Labrador but coat of the poodle.”